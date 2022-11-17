Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines Undercounts Recent ‘Drug War’ Deaths

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image The mother of a "drug war" victim holds his portrait in her home in Caloocan City, Philippines, March 2022. © 2022 Eloisa Lopez/Reuters The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday sought to downplay recent killings in the so-called “war on drugs,” claiming the death toll since the inauguration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was “very minimal.” The police reported that 46 people were killed during anti-drug operations since Marcos took office on June 30. But this is far below the estimate of the University of the Philippines’ Third World Studies Center, whose…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ FIFA World Cup: With climate change, will there still be a soccer World Cup in 2100?
~ Gender inequality is still rampant in the maritime longshore profession
~ How same-sex marriage gained bipartisan support – a decadeslong process has brought it close to being written into federal law
~ On World Children’s Day, let’s recognize that children’s rights include mental health
~ Healthcare for New Zealanders with multiple chronic conditions needs ‘radical rethinking’ – here’s what should happen
~ 'What shall we have for dinner?' Choice overload is a real problem, but these tips will make your life easier
~ Some midterm polls were on-target - but finding which pollsters and poll aggregators to believe can be challenging
~ COP27 roundup: how the world can stick to its carbon budget fairly
~ Weight loss treatments are not a permanent fix – that doesn't mean they 'don't work'
~ In 2020, universities shifted to online learning – three lessons from students' experiences
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter