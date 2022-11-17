Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Some midterm polls were on-target - but finding which pollsters and poll aggregators to believe can be challenging

By W. Joseph Campbell, Professor of Communication Studies, American University School of Communication
Share this article
Polling for the 2022 midterms was more accurate than the dramatically wrong predictions of 2016 and 2020, leading one pollster to boast, ‘The death of polling has been greatly exaggerated.’The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ COP27 roundup: how the world can stick to its carbon budget fairly
~ Weight loss treatments are not a permanent fix – that doesn't mean they 'don't work'
~ In 2020, universities shifted to online learning – three lessons from students' experiences
~ Curious Kids: how many galaxies are there in the universe?
~ Pakistan floods: ancient grains like millet could be key to rebuilding food systems
~ Energy transitions: why countries respond differently to the same problem
~ Friday essay: the macabre metaphysic and schizophrenic style of Cormac McCarthy
~ The teacher shortage plan must do more to recruit and retain First Nations teachers
~ Why is the Qatar FIFA World Cup so controversial?
~ New electric cars for under $45,000? They're finally coming to Australia – but the battle isn't over
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter