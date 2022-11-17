Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COP27 roundup: how the world can stick to its carbon budget fairly

By Jack Marley, Environment + Energy Editor, UK edition
How much CO₂ can humanity emit before we push global temperatures 1.5°C above the pre-industrial average? That was the limit agreed in 2015 which scientists say offers us a reasonable chance of averting climate breakdown. The answer, according to a new assessment of the remaining carbon budget, is 380 billion tonnes, or less than a decade of emissions at their present rate.

COP27, the ongoing UN climate change summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, is a series…


Read complete article

© The Conversation
