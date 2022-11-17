Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Weight loss treatments are not a permanent fix – that doesn't mean they 'don't work'

By Amy Ahern, Principal Research Associate, MRC Epidemiology Unit, University of Cambridge
Giles Yeo, Professor of Molecular Neuroendocrinology, MRC Metabolic Diseases Unit, University of Cambridge, University of Cambridge
It is often said that 95% of weight-loss measures don’t work. Only, it’s not true. Advances in behavioural treatments (such as cognitive behavioural therapy) for obesity and weight-loss…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
