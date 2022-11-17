Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In 2020, universities shifted to online learning – three lessons from students' experiences

By Muzammal Ahmad Khan, Lecturer in Business and Management, University of the West of Scotland
Share this article
For young people who were in university at the height of the COVID pandemic, the university experience was suddenly radically different to what they had expected.

Teaching moved quickly online, with students forced to adjust to using digital tools to complete their learning at home. Those looking forward to life on campus instead saw social and extra-curricular activities curtailed. Meanwhile, opportunities for internships…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Some midterm polls were on-target - but finding which pollsters and poll aggregators to believe can be challenging
~ COP27 roundup: how the world can stick to its carbon budget fairly
~ Weight loss treatments are not a permanent fix – that doesn't mean they 'don't work'
~ Curious Kids: how many galaxies are there in the universe?
~ Pakistan floods: ancient grains like millet could be key to rebuilding food systems
~ Energy transitions: why countries respond differently to the same problem
~ Friday essay: the macabre metaphysic and schizophrenic style of Cormac McCarthy
~ The teacher shortage plan must do more to recruit and retain First Nations teachers
~ Why is the Qatar FIFA World Cup so controversial?
~ New electric cars for under $45,000? They're finally coming to Australia – but the battle isn't over
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter