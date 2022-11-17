Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan floods: ancient grains like millet could be key to rebuilding food systems

By Shailaja Fennell, Professor in Regional Transformation and Economic Security, University of Cambridge
Share this article
The UN estimates that the floods which besieged Pakistan in the summer of 2022 have affected 33 million people, with over 2 million homes destroyed and over 8 million people displaced in a region which already struggles with high rates of malnutrition.

A recent report showed that the flooding followed severe heat.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Some midterm polls were on-target - but finding which pollsters and poll aggregators to believe can be challenging
~ COP27 roundup: how the world can stick to its carbon budget fairly
~ Weight loss treatments are not a permanent fix – that doesn't mean they 'don't work'
~ In 2020, universities shifted to online learning – three lessons from students' experiences
~ Curious Kids: how many galaxies are there in the universe?
~ Energy transitions: why countries respond differently to the same problem
~ Friday essay: the macabre metaphysic and schizophrenic style of Cormac McCarthy
~ The teacher shortage plan must do more to recruit and retain First Nations teachers
~ Why is the Qatar FIFA World Cup so controversial?
~ New electric cars for under $45,000? They're finally coming to Australia – but the battle isn't over
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter