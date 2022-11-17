Tolerance.ca
Friday essay: the macabre metaphysic and schizophrenic style of Cormac McCarthy

By Paul Giles, Professor of English, Institute for Humanities and Social Sciences, ACU, Australian Catholic University
Cormac McCarthy, who will turn 90 next July, has just published two new novels, Stella Maris and The Passenger. The latter is arguably his most ambitious and satisfying work to date.

It is hard to think of any other American writer, or indeed writer from anywhere, who has been so inventive at such an advanced age. Saul Bellow and Toni Morrison both published novels in their mid-eighties, and Tom Keneally…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
