There are 8 years left to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals, but is it enough time?
By Rees Kassen, Professor of Evolutionary Biology, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Ruth Morgan, Vice Dean Engineering (Interdisciplinarity Entrepreneurship), Professor of Crime and Forensic Science, UCL
The UN Sustainable Development Goals set a target date of 2030. To meet that deadline, international collaboration and funding is required.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 17, 2022