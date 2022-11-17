Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Young U.S. voters reduced the 'Red Wave' to a 'Pink Splash' in the midterm elections — why didn't polls predict it?

By Julia Rodgers, PhD Candidate, Political Science, Dalhousie University
Share this article
The U.S. midterms revealed a generational shift away from youth voter apathy. The apathetic, in fact, seem to be those trying to accurately measure public opinion using outdated methods.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Can an African team win the World Cup? New football study crunches the numbers
~ France’s plan for solar panels on all car parks is just the start of an urban renewable revolution
~ Ukraine war: Polish missile scare has given Nato fresh resolve to continue its support for Kyiv
~ There are 8 years left to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals, but is it enough time?
~ Autumn statement 2022: experts react
~ UK energy windfall tax: what it is and why it needs to change
~ More spotty than spectacular: Election polls overall were hit-and-miss in 2022 midterms
~ Ukraine recap: Poland missile scare a timely reminder of how dangerous this war is for everyone
~ ‘Global South’ countries declare COP27 a case of climate inaction
~ US: Reject Texas Border Militarization
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter