Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More spotty than spectacular: Election polls overall were hit-and-miss in 2022 midterms

By W. Joseph Campbell, Professor of Communication Studies, American University School of Communication
Share this article
Polling for the 2022 midterms was more accurate than the dramatically wrong predictions of 2016 and 2020, leading one pollster to boast, ‘The death of polling has been greatly exaggerated.’The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Can an African team win the World Cup? New football study crunches the numbers
~ France’s plan for solar panels on all car parks is just the start of an urban renewable revolution
~ Ukraine war: Polish missile scare has given Nato fresh resolve to continue its support for Kyiv
~ There are 8 years left to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals, but is it enough time?
~ Autumn statement 2022: experts react
~ UK energy windfall tax: what it is and why it needs to change
~ Young U.S. voters reduced the 'Red Wave' to a 'Pink Splash' in the midterm elections — why didn't polls predict it?
~ Ukraine recap: Poland missile scare a timely reminder of how dangerous this war is for everyone
~ ‘Global South’ countries declare COP27 a case of climate inaction
~ US: Reject Texas Border Militarization
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter