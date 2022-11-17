Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine recap: Poland missile scare a timely reminder of how dangerous this war is for everyone

By Jonathan Este, Associate Editor, International Affairs Editor
The world held its breath on Tuesday afternoon when news reports came out of Poland that a missile had exploded in a village called Przewodów a few miles inside the the country’s border with Ukraine, killing two farmers. Could this be the moment that everyone has feared since the war began in February? For a time it appeared that this was a crisis that could spark escalation of the conflict beyond Ukraine’s borders into a Nato country, pulling the alliance inexorably into war with Russia and all that would entail.

It’s still not entirely clear how the missile was fired into Poland.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
