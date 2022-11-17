Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

African mountains are feeling the heat of climate change

By Jasper Knight, Professor of Physical Geography, University of the Witwatersrand
Share this article
Mountain systems are sensitive to climate change. Loss of snow and ice sets off effects which have wide ranging consequences.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US: Reject Texas Border Militarization
~ Hong Kong Seeks to Redefine Human Rights in South Korea
~ Turkey Pushes Afghans Back at Iran Border
~ Four more years? Joe Biden and other Democratic hopefuls for the 2024 presidential nomination
~ Northern Cyprus: Russia opens up direct flights as Putin builds Turkish alliance
~ Pokémon's Ash wins World Championship after 25 years – here's why the franchise is still capturing fans
~ Why fixing methane leaks from the oil and gas industry can be a climate game-changer – one that pays for itself
~ What is Mahāyāna Buddhism? A scholar of Buddhism explains
~ Why the re-release of iconic porn film 'Deep Throat' fizzled
~ A brief history of Georgia’s runoff voting – and how this year's contest between two Black men is a sign of progress
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter