Four more years? Joe Biden and other Democratic hopefuls for the 2024 presidential nomination
By Julie M Norman, Associate Professor in Politics & International Relations & Co-Director of the Centre on US Politics, UCL
Thomas Gift, Associate Professor and Director of the Centre on US Politics, UCL
Biden remains the default candidate for the Democrat nomination for the 2024 election, but he is ageing and many believe the party would benefit from a younger candidate.
- Thursday, November 17, 2022