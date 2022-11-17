Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Northern Cyprus: Russia opens up direct flights as Putin builds Turkish alliance

By Ross Bennett-Cook, Visiting Lecturer, PhD, School of Architecture + Cities, University of Westminster
Christoph Bluth, Professor of International Relations and Security, University of Bradford
Russia has announced plans to begin direct flights to Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus, a state recognised only by Turkey.

This will make Russia the only nation outside of Turkey to fly directly to the territory since it declared independence from the Republic of Cyprus in 1983.

Opening up flights to the self-styled Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus could well be part of a policy to counter US influence on the island and to enhance…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
