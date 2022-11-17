Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pokémon's Ash wins World Championship after 25 years – here's why the franchise is still capturing fans

By Jennifer Coates, Senior Lecturer in Japanese Studies, University of Sheffield
Twenty-five years on from his promise to become “the very best”, Ash Ketchum has won the Pokémon World Championship. But for a franchise that’s always evolving, this is far from the end.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
