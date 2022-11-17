Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A brief history of Georgia’s runoff voting – and how this year's contest between two Black men is a sign of progress

By Joshua Holzer, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Westminster College
Share this article
Runoff elections in Georgia have a racist past, but the contest between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker for US Senate is a sign of progress.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US: Reject Texas Border Militarization
~ Hong Kong Seeks to Redefine Human Rights in South Korea
~ Turkey Pushes Afghans Back at Iran Border
~ African mountains are feeling the heat of climate change
~ Four more years? Joe Biden and other Democratic hopefuls for the 2024 presidential nomination
~ Northern Cyprus: Russia opens up direct flights as Putin builds Turkish alliance
~ Pokémon's Ash wins World Championship after 25 years – here's why the franchise is still capturing fans
~ Why fixing methane leaks from the oil and gas industry can be a climate game-changer – one that pays for itself
~ What is Mahāyāna Buddhism? A scholar of Buddhism explains
~ Why the re-release of iconic porn film 'Deep Throat' fizzled
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter