Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Flexible AI computer chips promise wearable health monitors that protect privacy

By Sihong Wang, Assistant Professor of Molecular Engineering, University of Chicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering
Share this article
A type of computer chip that mimics both the skin and brain could pave the way for wearable devices that monitor and analyze health data using AI right on the body.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US: Reject Texas Border Militarization
~ Hong Kong Seeks to Redefine Human Rights in South Korea
~ Turkey Pushes Afghans Back at Iran Border
~ African mountains are feeling the heat of climate change
~ Four more years? Joe Biden and other Democratic hopefuls for the 2024 presidential nomination
~ Northern Cyprus: Russia opens up direct flights as Putin builds Turkish alliance
~ Pokémon's Ash wins World Championship after 25 years – here's why the franchise is still capturing fans
~ Why fixing methane leaks from the oil and gas industry can be a climate game-changer – one that pays for itself
~ What is Mahāyāna Buddhism? A scholar of Buddhism explains
~ Why the re-release of iconic porn film 'Deep Throat' fizzled
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter