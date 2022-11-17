Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dramatic collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX contains lessons for investors but won't affect most people

By D. Brian Blank, Assistant Professor of Finance, Mississippi State University
Brandy Hadley, Associate Professor of Finance and the David A. Thompson Professor in Applied Investments, Appalachian State University
Even though some traditional financial firms parked millions in the bankrupt company – once valued at $30 billion – the impact of FTX’s spectacular crash is limited to crypto investorsThe Conversation


© The Conversation -
