Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa needs strategic leadership to weather its storms. Its presidents have not been up to the task

By Richard Calland, Associate Professor in Public Law, University of Cape Town
Mabel Dzinouya Sithole, Programme Officer - Building Bridges, University of Cape Town
Mandela, the first president of a democratic South Africa, made big strategic choices – not necessarily the right ones, but certainly ones that were befitting of the times.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
