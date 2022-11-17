Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Civet musk, a precious perfume ingredient, is under threat. Steps to support Ethiopian producers and protect the animals

By Takele Taye Desta, Professor, Department of Biology, Kotebe University of Education
The African civet — an animal closely related to the mongoose and widely distributed in sub-Saharan Africa — is among four mammals known to secrete scented compounds. Civets produce this “musk” to mark territory and communicate among themselves and other animals. It recently appeared in the news because when the UK’s King Charles III is crowned in 2023 he’ll…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
