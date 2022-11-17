Tolerance.ca
Social media campaigns can be effective -- if offline action is also taken. A case study from Ghana

By Mark Nartey, Lecturer, English Language and Linguistics, University of the West of England
Ghana has about six million social media users out of a population of 31 million. WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube are the three dominant social media platforms, while Instagram and Twitter are gradually gaining popularity.

Most users are young, educated and in the middle class or above. Men outnumber women online.

Ghanaian political parties have used social media largely to complement their traditional communication channels. This was particularly true in the 2012, 2016 and 2020 general elections.
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
