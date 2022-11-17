Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Anxiety can lead to erection problems in young men – but reaching for Viagra isn’t always the solution

By Chantal Gautier, Lecturer and Sex and Relationship Therapist, University of Westminster
Many people think of erection problems as a condition that only affects older men. But you don’t have to look far to find reports of the condition among men in their 20s and 30s.. Some research even estimates that half of males who report having difficulties getting or maintaining an erection are in their 30s.