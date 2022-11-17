Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Landmines: Boost Support for Global Ban Treaty

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Members of a special demining unit of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine searching for landmines in Horenka, Kyiv oblast, May 27, 2022. © 2022 Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images. (Geneva, November 17, 2022) – Governments should reiterate their support for the international treaty banning antipersonnel landmines, Human Rights Watch said today in releasing the annual Landmine Monitor report. Countries that have not ratified the 1997 treaty should promptly do so. The 120-page Landmine Monitor 2022 report is the product of the International Campaign to Ban Landmines…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
