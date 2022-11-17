Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Deliveroo's exit from Australia shows why gig workers need more protection

By Alex Veen, Senior Lecturer and DECRA Fellow, University of Sydney
Caleb Goods, Senior Lecturer - Management and Organisations, UWA Business School, The University of Western Australia
Tom Barratt, Senior lecturer, The University of Western Australia
Share this article
Deliveroo’s decision to quit the Australian market, after what have been boom times for food delivery platforms, may seem surprising. But the writing has been on the wall for some time.

The British-based platform – one of the first to start operating in Australia – announced yesterday it was going into voluntary administration.

It cited “challenging economic conditions” and an inability to achieve “a sustainable position of leadership in the market” as key reasons for its decision.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Even a limited nuclear war could devastate the world's oceans: here's what our modelling shows
~ UFOs are no laughing matter for us: behind the scenes of France's real life 'Ovni' hunters
~ As we enter an era of Elon Musk's Twitter, is it time for us in civil spaces to find alternatives?
~ Ecuador: Another state following the regional trend of discrimination and lack of protection for Venezuelan survivors of gender-based violence
~ Facts and Figures: Unprotected in Ecuador
~ US: Child Welfare System Harms Families
~ FIFA/Qatar: Migrant Workers Call for Compensation for Abuses
~ Malaysia: Next government must advance human rights
~ North Korea: Covid-19 Used as Pretext to Seal Border
~ Once again, wealthy nations are letting down poor nations at the Egypt climate talks
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter