Even a limited nuclear war could devastate the world's oceans: here's what our modelling shows
By Tyler Rohr, Lecturer in Southern Ocean Biogeochemical Modelling, IMAS, University of Tasmania
Cheryl Harrison, Assistant professor in oceanography and coastal sciences, Louisiana State University
Kim Scherrer, Postdoctoral fellow at the department of Biological Sciences, University of Bergen
Ryan Heneghan, Lecturer in Mathematical Ecology, Queensland University of Technology
In Europe, a large-scale war could cause the Baltic Sea to freeze over and severely compromise food security – potentially for decades and even centuries to come.
- Thursday, November 17, 2022