Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ecuador: Another state following the regional trend of discrimination and lack of protection for Venezuelan survivors of gender-based violence

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Ecuador joins countries such as Colombia and Peru in failing on two levels to protect Venezuelan refugees who survive gender-based violence, indicating an alarming regional trend that must be urgently reversed, Amnesty International said today upon publishing a new report. Unprotected in Ecuador: Venezuelan refugee women survivors of gender-based violence reveals how in Ecuador these […] The post Ecuador: Another state following the regional trend of discrimination and lack of protection for Venezuelan survivors of gender-based violence appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Deliveroo's exit from Australia shows why gig workers need more protection
~ Even a limited nuclear war could devastate the world's oceans: here's what our modelling shows
~ UFOs are no laughing matter for us: behind the scenes of France's real life 'Ovni' hunters
~ As we enter an era of Elon Musk's Twitter, is it time for us in civil spaces to find alternatives?
~ Facts and Figures: Unprotected in Ecuador
~ US: Child Welfare System Harms Families
~ FIFA/Qatar: Migrant Workers Call for Compensation for Abuses
~ Malaysia: Next government must advance human rights
~ North Korea: Covid-19 Used as Pretext to Seal Border
~ Once again, wealthy nations are letting down poor nations at the Egypt climate talks
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter