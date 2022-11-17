Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Facts and Figures: Unprotected in Ecuador

By Amnesty International
Features of Venezuelan human mobility: As of September 2022, approximately 7.1 million Venezuelans have left their country. Ecuador is the receiving country with the third highest number of Venezuelans in the world, after Colombia and Peru, with 502,214 Venezuelan refugees in the country. By the end of 2022, it is expected that there will be


© Amnesty International -
