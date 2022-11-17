Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

FIFA/Qatar: Migrant Workers Call for Compensation for Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – Migrant workers and their families are demanding compensation from FIFA and Qatar authorities for abuses, including unexplained deaths, that workers suffered preparing for the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch released a five-minute video in advance of the tournament, which begins on November 20, 2022, in which the workers and their families and football fans from Nepal speak out. Unlike previous tournaments, the emotions surrounding the 2022 World Cup in Nepal and origin countries, where football is highly celebrated, go beyond the joy of watching…


© Human Rights Watch -
