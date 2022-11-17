Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Once again, wealthy nations are letting down poor nations at the Egypt climate talks

By Jacqueline Peel, Director, Melbourne Climate Futures, The University of Melbourne
When it comes to loss and damage, COP27 negotiations seem likely to reach a dead end. But as we enter the final days of the summit, anything can happen.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
