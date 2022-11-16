Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Parliament is not a normal workplace – anti-bullying policy must start with ethical leadership and accountability

By Mike Webster, Senior lecturer, University of Auckland
Share this article
A new report on workplace culture in parliament is due before the end of the year. Will it address the systemic and structural factors that make parliament so prone to bullying?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How young climate activists are making their voices heard at COP27 over Egypt's protest suppression
~ Local newspapers are vital for disadvantaged communities, but they're struggling too
~ Artemis 1 is off – and we’re a step closer to using Moon dirt for construction in space
~ Governments Should Commit to Fossil Fuel Phase Out at COP27
~ Sudan: Human rights must ‘be at the core’ of democratic transition, urges Türk
~ The End of History: Francis Fukuyama's controversial idea explained
~ To stop new viruses jumping across to humans, we must protect and restore bat habitat. Here's why
~ Behind the scenes: How COP27 reached a deal that supports better monitoring of oceans to curb climate crisis
~ Note to Québec's premier: French is the language of human rights, not xenophobia
~ Canada’s National Housing Strategy: Is it really addressing homelessness and affordability?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter