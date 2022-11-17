Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

North Korea: Covid-19 Used as Pretext to Seal Border

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
(Seoul) – The North Korean government has substantially increased security along its northern border, using Covid-19 as the justification, further restricting travel and trade, Human Rights Watch said today. An initial analysis of satellite images of the China and Russia border before and after the pandemic started, indicates the nature and extent of the measures that the government of leader Kim Jong Un has taken. North Korean authorities have imposed excessive and unnecessary Covid-19 measures since January 2020. Saying they were necessary to contain the coronavirus, the authorities have built…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Malaysia: Next government must advance human rights
~ Once again, wealthy nations are letting down poor nations at the Egypt climate talks
~ Toxic poppy seeds are sending people to hospital. 3 experts explain what's behind the latest food scare
~ Nine days from Victorian election, a new poll gives Labor a modest lead; US Republicans win House
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Tim Colebatch, Kos Samaras and Sumeyya Ilanbey on the Victorian Election
~ How young climate activists are making their voices heard at COP27 over Egypt's protest suppression
~ Local newspapers are vital for disadvantaged communities, but they're struggling too
~ Parliament is not a normal workplace – anti-bullying policy must start with ethical leadership and accountability
~ Artemis 1 is off – and we’re a step closer to using Moon dirt for construction in space
~ Governments Should Commit to Fossil Fuel Phase Out at COP27
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter