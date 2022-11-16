Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To stop new viruses jumping across to humans, we must protect and restore bat habitat. Here's why

By Alison Peel, Senior Research Fellow in Wildlife Disease Ecology, Griffith University
Peggy Eby, Adjunct Senior Lecturer, Centre for Ecosystem Science, UNSW Sydney
Raina Plowright, Professor, Cornell University
Bats have lived with coronaviruses for millennia. Details are still hazy about how one of these viruses evolved into SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID in humans. Did it go directly from bats to humans or via another animal species? When? And why? If we can’t answer these questions for this now-infamous virus, we have little hope of preventing the next pandemic.

Some bat species are hosts for other viruses lethal to humans, from rabies to NipahThe Conversation


© The Conversation -
