Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ageism in tech: Older adults should be included in the design of new technologies

By Stephanie Hatzifilalithis, Postdoctoral Fellow, McMaster Institute for Research on Aging, McMaster University
Nicole Dalmer, Assistant Professor in the Department of Health, Aging and Society, McMaster University
Share this article
Technologies are now ubiquitous in everyday modern life, but ageism means that older adults are excluded from the design of the technologies that they use.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan: Human rights must ‘be at the core’ of democratic transition, urges Türk
~ The End of History: Francis Fukuyama's controversial idea explained
~ To stop new viruses jumping across to humans, we must protect and restore bat habitat. Here's why
~ Behind the scenes: How COP27 reached a deal that supports better monitoring of oceans to curb climate crisis
~ Note to Québec's premier: French is the language of human rights, not xenophobia
~ Canada’s National Housing Strategy: Is it really addressing homelessness and affordability?
~ An entire Pacific country will upload itself to the metaverse. It's a desperate plan – with a hidden message
~ Climate change: why a new insurance scheme for vulnerable countries is a bad idea
~ 8 billion people: how different the world would look if Neanderthals had prevailed
~ What psychology tells us about the failure of the emergency services at the Manchester Arena bombing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter