An entire Pacific country will upload itself to the metaverse. It's a desperate plan – with a hidden message
By Nick Kelly, Senior Lecturer in Interaction Design, Queensland University of Technology
Marcus Foth, Professor of Urban Informatics, Queensland University of Technology
Rising sea levels due to climate change are already having severe impacts on the nation of Tuvalu. It proposes to build a digital replica of itself in the metaverse. Could it be done?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 16, 2022