Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What psychology tells us about the failure of the emergency services at the Manchester Arena bombing

By Nicola Power, Lecturer in Psychology, Lancaster University
The second stage of the official inquiry into the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017 has produced a harrowing account of what went wrong in the emergency response.

The terrorist attack resulted in the deaths of 22 innocent victims. Sir John Saunders, chair of the inquiry, concluded that Jesip, the joint emergency services interoperability programme, had failed – and that this was not the first time it had happened.

Jesip provides national strategic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
