Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Synchrony with chaos – blinking lights of a firefly swarm embody in nature what mathematics predicted

By Raphael Sarfati, Postdoctoral Associate, University of Colorado Boulder
Share this article
Synchrony is ubiquitous throughout the universe. But physicists’ equations predicted there could also be erratic exceptions marching to their own beat. Now they’ve been spotted in firefly swarms.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Climate change: why a new insurance scheme for vulnerable countries is a bad idea
~ 8 billion people: how different the world would look if Neanderthals had prevailed
~ What psychology tells us about the failure of the emergency services at the Manchester Arena bombing
~ Armenia-Azarbaijan: an intermittent war as a way of life
~ The silenced famine of the Spanish post-war period finds a voice in new exhibition
~ The evolutionary origins of menopause explained
~ Why the John Lewis Christmas advert makes me angry
~ Lower speed limits don’t just save lives – they make NZ towns and cities better places to live
~ Ayahuasca: just how safe is this psychoactive brew?
~ The End of History: Francis Fukuyama's idea explained
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter