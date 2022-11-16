Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Junior staff are finding better contracts, senior staff are burning out: the arts are losing the war for talent

By Kim Goodwin, Lecturer, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
In 1997, consulting firm McKinsey & Company coined the term “the war for talent” to define increasing labour shortages that had significant potential to impact organisational performance.

The war for talent significantly impacted corporations at the time, creating a scarcity mindset and encouraging a wave of employee-focussed initiatives designed to attract and retain staff.

For the most part, the arts and cultural sector have been sheltered from the war for talent over past decades. Global growth…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Climate change: why a new insurance scheme for vulnerable countries is a bad idea
~ 8 billion people: how different the world would look if Neanderthals had prevailed
~ What psychology tells us about the failure of the emergency services at the Manchester Arena bombing
~ Armenia-Azarbaijan: an intermittent war as a way of life
~ The silenced famine of the Spanish post-war period finds a voice in new exhibition
~ The evolutionary origins of menopause explained
~ Why the John Lewis Christmas advert makes me angry
~ Lower speed limits don’t just save lives – they make NZ towns and cities better places to live
~ Ayahuasca: just how safe is this psychoactive brew?
~ Synchrony with chaos – blinking lights of a firefly swarm embody in nature what mathematics predicted
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter