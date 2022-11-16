Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: Drop terror charges against student leaders detained for 90 days

By Amnesty International
In response to the detention for over 90 days of student leaders Wasantha Mudalige and Galwewa Siridhamma Thero, under the draconian Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), Thyagi Ruwanpathirana, Amnesty International’s South Asia Regional Researcher, said: “The continued targeted persecution of student leaders in Sri Lanka has a chilling effect on civil society and the right […] The post Sri Lanka: Drop terror charges against student leaders detained for 90 days appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
