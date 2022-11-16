Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghan Child Custody Case Exposes US Wartime Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image US special operations forces conduct combat operations in southeast Afghanistan, May 2019. © 2019 Sgt. Jaerett Engeseth/US Army On September 5, 2019, US armed forces and Afghan allies carried out a night raid on a rural hamlet in southern Afghanistan. What happened during the raid remains unclear, but when the shooting stopped, a man and woman and five of their six children were dead. Their 2-month-old baby girl was injured but survived. Afghan authorities turned over the baby, known in court documents as “L,” to her Afghan cousin and his wife, consistent with Afghan…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Climate change: why a new insurance scheme for vulnerable countries is a bad idea
~ 8 billion people: how different the world would look if Neanderthals had prevailed
~ What psychology tells us about the failure of the emergency services at the Manchester Arena bombing
~ Armenia-Azarbaijan: an intermittent war as a way of life
~ The silenced famine of the Spanish post-war period finds a voice in new exhibition
~ The evolutionary origins of menopause explained
~ Why the John Lewis Christmas advert makes me angry
~ Lower speed limits don’t just save lives – they make NZ towns and cities better places to live
~ Ayahuasca: just how safe is this psychoactive brew?
~ Synchrony with chaos – blinking lights of a firefly swarm embody in nature what mathematics predicted
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter