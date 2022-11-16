Why isn’t anyone talking about *who* gets long COVID? — Podcast
By Vinita Srivastava, Host + Producer, Don't Call Me Resilient | Senior Editor, Culture + Society
Lygia Navarro, Associate Producer, Don't Call Me Resilient, The Conversation
Long COVID impacts one in every five people who’ve had the virus. In the U.S., early research shows people of colour are most likely to develop long COVID. It has been called a mass-disabling event.
- Wednesday, November 16, 2022