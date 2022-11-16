Tolerance.ca
South Africa can reduce emissions and create jobs. A tough task, but doable

By Anthony Black, Professor, University of Cape Town
Harald Winkler, Professor of Climate Change Mitigation and Inequality, University of Cape Town
South Africa has the dubious distinction of having one of the highest rates of unemployment and inequality in the world. It is also one of the world’s most emissions-intensive economies, measured in greenhouse gas emissions per unit of economic output.

The co-existence of high unemployment and high emissions intensity is not a coincidence. South Africa’s history of segregation and apartheid has had profound implications for its development path. Choices were made that favoured investment in capital rather than labour. Economic growth was based, in part, on cheap (coal-based) energy,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
