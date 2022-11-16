Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Education in Kenya's informal settlements can work better if parents get involved -- here's how

By Benta A. Abuya, Research Scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
Share this article
Education is a public good. All children should have access to education as a human right, irrespective of their gender, socioeconomic or disability status.

This is reinforced and validated by countries’ commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 4. Its promise is inclusive and equitable education, and lifelong learning for all children.

This right is not assured, however. About


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why isn’t anyone talking about *who* gets long COVID? — Podcast
~ South Africa can reduce emissions and create jobs. A tough task, but doable
~ World Cup 2022: Senegal and Cameroon carry Africa's best hopes
~ Five things you probably have wrong about rain
~ Ukraine war: Poland missile incident shows how dangerous the conflict could be for Nato
~ COP27: why an insurance scheme for climate-vulnerable countries is a bad idea
~ Air pollution cools climate more than expected – this makes cutting carbon emissions more urgent
~ How the Wagatha Christie play is changing the narrative of British 'documentary theatre'
~ Pakistan: Ban on film Joyland showcasing transgender character must be reversed immediately
~ Egypt: Detentions, Repression Follow Protest Calls
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter