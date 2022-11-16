Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Five things you probably have wrong about rain

By Rob Thompson, Postdoctoral Research Scientist in Meteorology, University of Reading
There’s been so much rain over the last few weeks it’s hard to believe much of the UK is in drought. Even as people trudge home drenched to the skin there are still hosepipe bans in place. After another record-breaking hot summer, UK reservoirs are still well below normal levels. In 2022 so far, the south of England has had 20% less rain than average.

Talking about the weather may be a national pastime. But there are things even British people may not know about rain.

1. Rain drops aren’t tear shaped


The small ones (about 1mm, the thickness of a credit card) are…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
