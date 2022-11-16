Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP27: why an insurance scheme for climate-vulnerable countries is a bad idea

By Nick Bernards, Associate Professor of Global Sustainable Development, University of Warwick
Climate breakdown is well under way. So it is no wonder that a defining conflict of the COP27 climate talks in Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt is over who pays for the damages that are already taking place, and how.

Earlier this year the V20 – a grouping of poor countries most vulnerable to climate change – estimated that the costs to its members of the climate crisis had already…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
