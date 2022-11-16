Air pollution cools climate more than expected – this makes cutting carbon emissions more urgent
By Peter Manshausen, PhD Candidate in Atmospheric Physics, University of Oxford
Duncan Watson-Parris, Senior Research Associate in Atmospheric Physics, University of Oxford
Philip Stier, Professor of Atmospheric Physics, University of Oxford
Air pollutants kill around seven million people every year. Much of this pollution is tiny particles suspended in the air which, when inhaled, can cause people to develop heart and lung diseases, as well as cancer.
Small particles in…
