Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Detentions, Repression Follow Protest Calls

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – Egyptian authorities have reportedly detained hundreds of people in a nationwide crackdown following calls for anti-government protests, Human Rights Watch said today. Those arrested include journalists, a prominent lawyer, and a member of an opposing political party, activists and others reported. The ongoing repression, which coincides with Egypt hosting the COP27 climate conference, increases fears that once the conference is over, the authorities could retaliate against Egyptian activists and dissidents who criticized the government’s environmental and human rights record. “From…


© Human Rights Watch -
