Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

BBC at 100: why local radio is not being replaced by the web – and why the BBC should not scrap it

By Simon Potter, Professor of Modern History, University of Bristol
BBC radio faces substantial cuts at the very moment it celebrates its centenary. In September 2022 it was announced that the range and scope of World Service radio would be reduced.

The following month, it was the turn of local radio: the BBC’s stations around the UK will now carry more shared content as programme production is scaled back. In both cases, a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
