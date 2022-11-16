Math teachers in virtual classes tend to view girls and Black students as less capable
By Yasemin Copur-Gencturk, Associate Professor of Education, University of Southern California
Ian Thacker, Assistant Professor of Educational Psychology, The University of Texas at San Antonio
Joseph Cimpian, Professor of Economics and Education Policy, New York University
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.
The big idea
In virtual classrooms, math teachers deem Black students as less capable than white students. They also view girls as less capable than boys. That’s what we found after we conducted an experiment with 1,000 teachers in schools throughout the United States.
For our experiment, we had teachers evaluate student answers…
- Wednesday, November 16, 2022