Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

FTX bankruptcy is bad news for the charities that crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried generously supported

By Brian Mittendorf, Fisher Designated Professor of Accounting, The Ohio State University
Share this article
FTX, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, quickly became bankrupt and defunct in November 2022. Its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, is broke, and the 30-year-old former billionaire could be in serious legal…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Autumn statement 2022: this budget may not cause Truss-level chaos but it could still provoke markets
~ BBC at 100: why local radio is not being replaced by the web – and why the BBC should not scrap it
~ Joan Didion for sale: the auction of the author's belongings reveals the grand fiction of her image
~ Asake, the breakout pop star from Nigeria who owned 2022
~ Renewable energy will need more investment, or Africa will stay dependent on fossil fuels
~ Math teachers in virtual classes tend to view girls and Black students as less capable
~ Throwing soup on a Van Gogh and other ways climate protesters are making their voices heard over Egypt's climate summit suppression
~ Antisemitism isn't just ‘Jew-hatred' – it's anti-Jewish racism
~ The tragedy of sudden infant death syndrome: A pediatrician explains how to protect your baby
~ Health rights for trans people vary widely around the globe – achieving trans bliss and joy will require equity, social respect and legal protections
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2022 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS