Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Ban on film Joyland showcasing transgender character must be immediately reversed

By Amnesty International
Share this article
In response to the recent ban by the Government of Pakistan on the award-winning film Joyland which shows a transgender person as a central character and the subsequently formed Review committee’s indecision on reversing the ban today, Nadia Rahman, Researcher/Policy Advisor on Gender at Amnesty International said: “This is the latest in an alarming trend […] The post Pakistan: Ban on film Joyland showcasing transgender character must be immediately reversed appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Autumn statement 2022: this budget may not cause Truss-level chaos but it could still provoke markets
~ BBC at 100: why local radio is not being replaced by the web – and why the BBC should not scrap it
~ Joan Didion for sale: the auction of the author's belongings reveals the grand fiction of her image
~ Asake, the breakout pop star from Nigeria who owned 2022
~ Renewable energy will need more investment, or Africa will stay dependent on fossil fuels
~ Math teachers in virtual classes tend to view girls and Black students as less capable
~ FTX bankruptcy is bad news for the charities that crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried generously supported
~ Throwing soup on a Van Gogh and other ways climate protesters are making their voices heard over Egypt's climate summit suppression
~ Antisemitism isn't just ‘Jew-hatred' – it's anti-Jewish racism
~ The tragedy of sudden infant death syndrome: A pediatrician explains how to protect your baby
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter